By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Make that five-wins-in-a-row for the Lady Trojan softball team of Caney Valley High School.

Bolstered by Libby Thompson’s bat and Katelyn Conner’s arm, Caney Valley zapped the Chelsea Lady Green Dragons, 6-2, on Thursday, with tenacious efficiency.

The Lady Trojans (7-3) followed up with a 10-4 thumping Friday of Barnsdall.

Barnsdall trailed by only two runs, 6-4, through five innings, but Caney Valley put the game away in the top of the sixth.

Kyler Bresnehen crushed a double and a single to fuel the Caney Valley attack.

With the two wins, Caney Valley improved to 7-3 — surpassing its win total for all of last season.

Following are summaries with more details from the victories:

Caney Valley 6, Chelsea 2

Chelsea had reason to hope — yes, indeed.

Through the first four innings, the Lady Green Dragons ground it out to a 2-0 lead.

But, like Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii, once the Lady Trojans’ competitive juices percolated to the boiling point, there was no containing the offensive volcano.

Caney Valley erupted for six runs the final three innings to wash Chelsea away in a wave of fiery resolution.

Olivia Foster opened the flare-up by belting a single to open the fifth inning.

Two batters later, Addi Lakey lashed a double that sent Foster flying home to cut Chelsea’s lead in half, 2-1.

Just five pitches later, Thompson thrashed the ball for another two-bagger, which plated Lake to tie the score, 2-2.

Caney Valley’s extra-base hit parade continued with a triple by M.J. Hines to push Thompson across the plate for a 3-2 lead for the Lady Trojans.

Chelsea threatened in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back-to-back leadoff singles.

But, Caney Valley pitcher Conner bore down and didn’t allow a run, retiring the next three batters on seven pitches.

In the top of the seventh, Caney Valley broke the game open with three more runs — sparked by back-to-back singles by Thompson and Hines.

Conner clobbered a two-out single to bring home Thompson; Anna Young followed with a fiery shot that brought home courtesy runner Sophia Gagan and Hines for Caney Valley’s final tallies.

Conner and her defense then closed out the win with a quick bottom of the seventh, setting down the Chelsea order on just nine pitches.

Conner finished with nine hitter; she walked one batter and fanned four others.

Six different Lady Trojans contributed to the hitting total, led by Thompson with a double and two singles. Hines added a triple and single and Conner belted two singles.

Young compiled two RBI’s, followed by Lakey, Thompson, Hines and Conner with one apiece.

Caney Valley recorded 10 hits.

Caney Valley 10, Barnsdall 4

Bresnehen and Amber Fairchild both drove in two runs to lead the Caney Valley offense.

Gentry Webb added a double, while Hines hammered two singles.

Hines and Young each drove in a run.

Myah Edwards contributed a stolen base.

Webb hurled the complete-game victory on a one-hitter, with one walk and three strikeouts. She needed only 44 pitches for her short workday.