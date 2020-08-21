By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Tuesday’s Adams Senior Golf Men’s Association 2-Man Chapman Scramble featured more knots than Navy boot camp training.

There were approximately 12 ties in the six flights of competition.

In the A Flight, the twosomes of Wendell Price and Derek Griffin played even with Mike Tyndall and Paul Taylor at 65; the second place score of 68 was shared by Jim Jenkins and Larry Slape, and Dave Wilman and Bart Riling.

Deadlocked for first place in the B Flight, at 69, were the pairs of Rich Langston and Jon Hargis, and Ed John and Marty Lowe. Pulling even for second place, at 71, were the pairs of Ruben Anguiano and Joe Allison, and Gary Reheis and Stan Baughn.

Jim Meyer and Larry Palmer recorded 70 in the C Flight to tie Dean Robertson and Dennis Befort. Knotted at 72 for second place were Tom Brewington and Farrell Oldham, and Bill Bridendolph and Bill Estes.

Jim Anderson and Kevin Bates emerged on top in the D Flight (75), followed by Joe Bratley and Sid Roper at 77. Lodging into third place where Sten Bennett and Alan Brown, with 78.

Along in first in the E Flight were Danny White and Steve Domann, at 78, followed by a tie, at 79, between Gary Loosen and Vic Scullawl, and Paul Vassar and L.D. Antle.

Randy Everett and Bill Schmidt ruled the F Flight at 81. There was a three-way traffic jam, at 83, for second place — David Griffin and Mike Matlock, Steve Nett and Rick Johnson, and Darrell Potts and Stu Fenton.

Earning closest to the pin honors were Gerald Barnes (No. 3), Lowe (No. 6), Jenkins (No. 12) and Anguiano (No. 16).