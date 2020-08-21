By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Copan High School’s football team shouldn’t lack this season for skill players — starting with probable junior starting quarterback Tyrek Millien.

“He’s so fast,” first-year Hornet head coach Marshall Foreman said. “He can scoot pretty good. He’s going to be somebody defenses are going to have to keep their eyes on. He can take off at any time. … Tyrek’s a guy who might run for touchdowns, who might pass for touchdowns and who might catch some touchdowns.”

Foreman has been previewing multiple players as his new signal caller, with the two finalists appearing to be Millien and Kolby Mackey.

Millien has been getting the majority of quarterback snaps this week in practice.

“Tyrek probably had his best day he’s had so far today,” Foreman said following Wednesday’s workout. “None of them (candidates) have really played quarterback. It’s nice when you see the light bulb coming on things here and there.”

Mackey likely will be the backup on the depth chart.

But, that doesn’t mean that he, or someone else other the Millien, might line up under center now and then.

“We’ll run multiple formations, some one-back and split back and some I formation,” Foreman explained. “Sometimes we might move Tyrek around. We do have other guys who can do things there. That also will give us a look outside with Tyrek for the defense to deal with.”

If the Hornets go to a power running formation out of the snap, Trevor Wilson could line up at quarterback.

“He’s a senior who is more of a shorter, power back,” Foreman said.

Colton Brizendine also could line up at runningback.

“Mackey could end up in the backfield or be used more as a receiver,” Foreman said.

Sophomore tight end Colby Smith — who stands at 6-foot-tall — could be an emerging standout.

“He’s going to be a player,” Foreman said. “He’s one of my hardest workers. He’s really, really put in the work. … He’s got long arms. He’s a good route runner and has good speed. We’ll see him do pretty good things in the passing game. Our back also will catch passes out of the backfield.”

Foreman gave a rough estimate of a 60-40 or 65-35 run-to-pass ratio for the Copan offense.

“We’re definitely going to throw some,” he said. “We’ve got kids out on the perimeter that can make some moves. Whatever we can do to get in the ball in those guys’ hands is what we’ll do.”

But, Foreman said he’ll mostly be searching for the most effective attack that will move the chains and heat up the scoreboard.

He’s encouraged by what he’s witnessed the first eight days of practice.

“We’re doing pretty good,” he said. “We’re staying on schedule pretty well. We’re getting better every day. We haven’t gotten anybody sick or hurt so far. We’ll try to keep everybody as safe and healthy as possible going into next week. I’ve just got a lot of inexperience kids we’re going to be counting on.”

Copan — which competes in eight-man football — eyes a scrimmage test Friday at Foyil, which will include Watts.

The Hornets also will be taking aim on the team’s first playoff appearance since 2009. That’s also the last time the Hornets recorded a winning record.