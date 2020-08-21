Dewey is on the move with some new businesses in town.

In April, BobbyQ opened for business in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. “Right now it’s up and down” says owner Bobby Allen.

He started with a concession trailer in 2011 then got a chance to continue the dream in 2020 when a location came open off U.S. 75. “This was something I have always wanted,” Allen says.

While he does not offer catering outside, he does prepare for parties and gatherings for pick up. Bobby Q is open Tuesday thru Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dogger Nutrition opened a location on U.S. 75. “What started as helping a friend, ended being an opportunity,” said Ciarra Adkisson, owner/operator.

Adkisson started in Herbalife 10 years ago. “I have a passion for health and fitness,” she said.

After majoring in nutrition in college, Adkisson wanted to share her passion for health and fitness by helping others. Dogger Nutrition and Energy is located across from Dewey Elementary; the location offers free fitness on Thursday afternoons at 2:30. The shop also offers a safe place for students to hang out, complete with Wifi. Dogger Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chris Revard, a member of the Dewey Economical Board, said the board assigns a business each month that has gone above and beyond and is greatly impacting the local economy. The board met earlier this month and appointed The Arrow Shop as its business of the month.

The Arrow Shop, owned by Miles and Kelli Blair, moved to Dewey in January 2017. Miles Blair first became interested in archery at the age of 14, when he began bow hunting, then started shooting competitively. Miles Blair won the world championship in Las Vegas at the Vegas Shoot and the Indoor National Championship two years in a row. Miles and his wife, Kelli, have won several state championships.

Kelli Blair has The Kids Club, which offers lessons to children as young as 10. The club teaches the kids form and development, and they may win awards as they progress. In addition to The Kids Club, The Arrow Shop also offers JOAD, Junior Olympic Archery Development, every Saturday for youth and adults. In addition, the store offers an Archery Pro Shop for hunting, target, bow fishing and recreational lessons for compound bows, recurve bows, crossbows and youth bows.

The Arrow Shop is located at 131 Osage Ave. and is open Tuesday thru Saturday.