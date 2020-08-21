By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School cross country runners are just one week away from hitting the dusty trail.

The Bruins and Lady Bruins are taking aim on the Owasso Relays, set for next Thursday, to surge into a season of great promise.

Veteran Bartlesville cross country coach David Ayres plans on putting together two teams of four runners for the varsity runs for both the boys and girls.

After working out some of the competitive kinks in their legs and lungs, Bartlesville runners will be off from competition another couple of weeks until their first regulation (individual 5K) race on Sept. 10 at Tulsa Washington.

“That will give us a chance to start building up,” Ayres said about the long layoff — due to the placement this year of Labor Day — between the Owasso and Tulsa Washington events.

Meanwhile, Ayres and his primary assistant coaches — Bret Turowski working directly with the boys crew and Scott Vermeire grooming the girls squad — appear to assembling a couple of powerful forces capable of capturing a state medal.

The boys are stock full of experience and parity.

At the head of the pack is senior Max Williams.

“Max is the leader of the team,” Ayres said. “He’s done a great job. He’ll be right there in the top runners of the state.”

Other seniors vying for one of the seven varsity spots include Michael Brockman, Bryce Goodin, Colton McCullough and Logan Brownell.

Battle-tested juniors in the mix include Dayton Austin, Evan Gunter and Charlie Olsen.

Freshman Reed Gorman also is pushing to run with the top seven, Ayres said.

“We’ve got a lot of depth right now,” Ayres said, including several other runners in the program.

But the runners mentioned above “are probably the guys I perceive,” in filling the varsity positions.

Ayres is looking for an infusion of freshmen next year to help mitigate the graduation of so many seniors.

Meanwhile, he looks forward to this year’s team scrapping to elevate the Bruins back among the state’s elite teams.

“I’m real proud of these guys,” he added. “Coach Turowski is pushing them hard in practice and they’re responding really well.”

Turowski himself is a running legend in the Bartlesville High lexicon of former student-athlete icons.

Despite lacking a traditional tall, lanky build associated with great pacers, Turowski is one of the best ever at Bartlesville to lace on a pair of running shoes.

He still owns the school record for the fastest 1600m run (approximately 4:17) and boasted the 3200m run record for well more than a decade.

“He’s the definition of toughness,” Ayres said. “He can still run with those guys and he often trains with them.”

On the girls side, Ayres praised the dedicated coaching of Vermeire, who was promoted from being the head middle school coach.

His seventh and eighth grade girls last year captured the Oklahoma junior high All-Star race championship.

Some of the eighth graders on that team who are now freshmen with the Lady Bruins include Lexi Smith, Payten Pregler and Gentry Turner, who are expected to be a major boost to the fortunes of this year’s varsity girls team.

Another freshman, Emily Lechuga, also is in the conversation to vie for one of the varsity spots, Ayers said.

The unquestioned team leader coming into the campaign is senior Jillian Skalicky.

“She’s a team captain,” Ayres noted about the fourth-year starter.

He said her work ethic has been outstanding. During one session this week she ran some drills with the boys after she had finished her mandatory workout.

“She’s probably more motivated than I’ve ever seen her,” Ayres added.

Several other girls also could make a notable impact, Ayres said. This list includes sophomore Ledi Mull, junior Ryann Barham, sophomore Jaci Decker, Rachael Landers and incoming transfer from Tennessee, Emma Dreher.

Skalicky, Mull and Barham are the lone returnees from the varsity seven last season, Ayres said.

Decker has previous cross country experience but didn’t compete last year and came out this week for the team.

Landers is another returnee from last season.

Ayres is excited about that the infusion of this year’s high-powered freshmen could mean to the Lady Bruin program.

He likened them to his Big Three of Rilee Rigdon, Greta Olsen and Madi Taylor, who arrived as freshmen in 2014 and provided the backbone for Bartlesville’s surge to three-straight state titles (2014-16) and state runner-up honors in 2017, with Rigdon being the individual state champion.

As a side-note, Skalicky ran as a freshman on that 2017 silver-medal team and finished 27th in state (out of 110 runners), and turned in Bartlesville’s fifth-fastest time.

In order for this year’s ninth-graders to establish a golden legacy, “they need to be hungry, humble and fearless,” he said. “Those are three words I think would be key for them.”

Ayres said those same three virtues defined his freshman class of 2014.

If this year’s freshmen were to develop those three attitudes, “the sky’s the limit,” he added.