Residents lined up early Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Bartlesville, many of them hoping to snag one of 15 Phillips 50-inch smart TVs for $199.99.

Nearly 100 people were waiting to get in the doors when store officials opened them at 9 a.m.

Ollie’s is one of America’s largest retailers of excess inventory and closeout merchandise. It sells products at discounts similar to competitors, but all of its products are manufactured by major brands.

The Bartlesville store is the fourth in Oklahoma and the 386th store for the retailer nationwide. Other Oklahoma locations are Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Tulsa.

“You can go to any one of our competitors and get a 10-inch frying pan for a good price. But at Ollie’s you’re going to find a 10-inch frying pan for the same price from Rachael Ray, Emeril Lagasse or Calphalon,” district manager Dave Roberts said.

The 38-year-old company may not be well-known in the region, but the chain has been opening stores in Oklahoma and Texas in recent months.

Roberts said the company opened a distribution center Feb. 3 in a Dallas suburb to serve its growing chain of stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

“Our strategy as a company has been very methodical. We’re new to Oklahoma and Texas but we didn’t just open stores, we made sure we had an infrastructure here,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed the retailer down, and the stores have never had to shut down because they are considered essential. The retailer carries food, cleaning supplies, first aid products and other necessary items.

Ollie’s even opened four stores during March.

“Obviously we have to operate differently,” Roberts said. “We require masks for all associates and we have special cleanings three times every day with a hospital-grade germicide.”

The Bartlesville store moved into the old Kmart building on Washington Boulevard just south of Frank Phillips Boulevard.

In October 2019, the City Council approved spending $203,830 for development of the building, a 90,000-square-foot structure that had been vacant since the Kmart store closed in October 2017. The incentive funding allowed developer Jeremy Foraker of Foraker Company of Oklahoma City to recruit business for the vacant building including Ollie’s, Burkes Outlet and Tuesday Morning, as well as an expansion/relocation of Dollar Tree, previously located on U.S. 75, according to city officials.

Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood says the redevelopment of the facility is progressing as planned, according to a release from the city. Wood said the status of Tuesday Morning is unknown due to the company filing bankruptcy since the developer entered into the lease agreement, and that the outcome of the Bartlesville location will likely be up to the bankruptcy trustee.

Wood said there has been a “pause” placed on the Jimmy’s Egg/Bricktown Brewery construction post-COVID-19 with further information to be announced at a later date, though Wood noted the restaurant operator has purchased the outparcel so substantial investment has already been made, the release states.