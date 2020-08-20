By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

(TNS) — Watch Andy Dalton in Dallas Cowboys training camp and you don’t get the sense that he doesn’t plan to play much in 2020.

He has matched starting quarterback Dak Prescott throw for throw and the first-team offense has run seemingly just as smooth with him in charge.

But the roles in Dallas are clear.

Despite heading into the season on a one-year franchise tag, Prescott is the face of the franchise and the team still plans to sign him to a long-term deal.

Dalton knew as much when he signed with the Cowboys in May and nothing has changed — except for his mindset to accept a role as a backup quarterback for first time since his freshman season at TCU in 2006.

After nine seasons as starter with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton has embraced the transition, though he is not going to change how he prepares and practices.

“I’m going to be ready to go in case something does happen where I’m going to be getting in there,” Dalton said. “It is going to be different for me. I know what I’ve signed up for. I know the position I’m in. That’s not going to change anything about preparation for me.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy gushed about Dalton’s play in Monday’s practice and said he is an excellent addition.

“Dak is our starter and Andy is a great resource and asset to not only the football team but to Dak Prescott,” McCarthy said. “Andy had played a lot of snaps in this league. You can see his level of preparation and the organization of what he has collected over the years. It is very impressive. He asked all the right questions. Different questions. So Andy has not only made our quarterback room better. He is definitely going to be ready to go if needed.”

Dalton’s eyes were wide open about his role when he signed with the Cowboys as a free agent after being released by the Bengals, largely because it was the best fit for him and his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is from Houston, played at TCU and lives in Dallas in the offseason. It allows his wife and kids to remain around family during these uncertain times.

“I had several opportunities out there and when looking at it,” Dalton said. “I think this was the best spot for me this year. To sign a one year deal here in Dallas, to be a part of a good organization, a team that is very talented and to be around a great coach, and to be able to stay at home. I think that all those factors played into it and I’m excited. I’m excited to be here and excited that I get to stay here in Dallas, especially during a time like this with the whole COVID situation going on.”

Dalton hopes to earn a starting job in 2021.

There is an outside shot it could be in Dallas, if the Cowboys and Prescott remain at odds on a long-term deal and decide to part ways after the season.

“For me, I’m excited about the opportunity of being here,” Dalton said. “Dak’s been great ever since I signed here. I feel like our relationship has just gotten better and better, we’ve gotten to know each other really well. It’s been a fun working relationship. I told him I’m here to help him and serve in any way I can and bring my experience to the quarterback room. I’m excited about the opportunities we’re going to have this year.”

Dalton didn’t really know Prescott on a personal level but he made a point to reach out to him after he signed.

They got together for throwing sessions during the offseason. And Dalton likes what he has learned about Prescott. He believes they have developed a fast friendship that will last a lifetime.