As part of Bartlesville Public Schools’ commitment to transparency in the potential spread of COVID-19 among students and staff, the district has posted a real-time tally online for the public to view.

As of early Aug. 19, only three positive cases have been reported in BPS. All three are staff members — two at the high school and another elsewhere — and they are under quarantine, according to the BPS report.

Twenty-two individuals are quarantined because they came in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 15 are students and seven are staff.

So far, no large-scale quarantines affecting entire classrooms have been needed, but the district is prepared to put those in place if necessary, said Granger Meador, executive director of technology and communications for BPS.

“If a school site needed to temporarily close for deep cleaning, per our plan we would send a SchoolMessenger email about that to all district contacts in our student information system,” he said.

The district would follow up with text and voice messages to parents at the affected school, Meador said.

BPS has 30 contact tracers, most of whom underwent training through Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Contact tracers interview any student or staff member who reports testing positive for COVID-19 or being in close contact with someone who tested positive, whether on- or off-campus.

Next, the contact tracers work with site staff to identify any close contacts on campus so that appropriate self-quarantines can be put in place and tracked. School staff then ensure that affected areas or vehicles are closed until deep cleanings can be completed.

No COVID-19 testing is done at school and all testing is voluntary, Meador said. Those who wish to get tested should contact their doctor or the Washington County Health Department.

He noted the district released its back-to-school plan on July 13, which includes a number of policies instituted to guide school leaders in making quick decisions as conditions change. The plan also put in place a mask requirement for all staff and students in 6th grade or higher as well as social distancing measures.

Meador said the district’s Pandemic Response Committee will continue to monitor the county’s new case rate, student and staff absenteeism and school tallies to determine if large-scale distance learning is needed.

“We know that something that could force us into that mode, regardless of the county alert level, would be if we exhaust our substitute pool,” he said. Without adequate staffing, it would be difficult to continue with in-person learning.

To view the online report, go to real-time BPS COVID-19 tally.