After five years as superintendent at Copan Public Schools, Chris Smith hopes voters will approve a bond issue for a district in desperate need of safety and equipment upgrades as well as academic and athletic improvements.

The $750,000 bond issue is on the ballot for the Aug. 25 primary.

“The things we’re asking for are necessities not luxury items,” Smith said.

Copan has a strong tradition of agricultural education statewide, but the program’s building has intractable plumbing issues and doesn’t provided the needed space for students to do their projects.

The district would like to build a 5,000-square-foot metal building that would allow students to pull vehicles into the building to offload animals and equipment and then pull out into the parking lot. The current building would be used to secure maintenance equipment, which had previously been stored in a shed that was open to theft. The agriculture program also needs a new dependable truck to transport animals and equipment to shows and competitions.

Funding also would be used to purchase and install a new fire alarm system for all grades, a professional-grade campus surveillance system and critical classroom technology such as computers and smartboards.

A small portion of the funds would be used to upgrade the baseball/softball field, Smith said.

“We’re the only district in the area where we can’t play night baseball games because we don’t have lights,” he said.

The bond issue also would fund new fencing around the field and the removal of unsafe rusty wires and pipes near the fencing as well as the construction of a pavilion. The pavilion would be located on the playground and have up to four tables beneath it where students could shelter on hot days or during inclement weather. Members of the community could also reserve the pavilion to use for birthday parties or other special occasions.

The district would also like to create two new academic-related labs, including:

• A Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab to better prepare students for the future workforce;

• And a reading resource lab to ensure elementary students are making gains in reading assessments.

Smith said residents will only have to pay a small amount more in property taxes to implement these improvements, Those who pay $500 in property taxes a year would only pay $2.92 more each month.

“The first thing people want to know about when they move into a new community is about the schools. Improving the schools helps property values to go up and makes Copan a much better place to live,” he said.

Because the district’s valuation has increased by $2 million, Smith said Copan could propose a school bond issue in three years between $1.3 million and $1.8 million that wouldn’t even raise taxes.

“Our school system is well-positioned to make something really special here. This could be a huge game-changer for our school’s future,” Smith said.