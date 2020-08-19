By Mike Tupa

All things considered, Barnsdall High School football’s transition to eight-man competition is letting off sparks of promise.

Fifth-year head coach Kylee Sweeney has 25 players out — just two fewer than when he started last season in 11-man play.

And, a good chunk of this year’s aggregate has are returning starters.

“We have five starters on defense with experience,” Sweeney said — and that doesn’t include an incoming transfer player that played first-string at his previous school.

In addition, “we’ve got some depth at skill positions,” Sweeney added.

Sweeney also is doing something he hasn’t had to during his previous four years — stage a derby to try to determine who his new starting quarterback will be.

In the past several seasons, there was no decision — the job belonged to a guy named Cole, either James or his younger brother Joe.

This year’s candidates to replace Joe — who has graduated — include Keegan Marin, Josh Weber and James Allen.

“I want someone who will definitely take command on the field,” Sweeney said. “Someone who wants it the most, who will take command in the huddle and lead out on the field.”

Allen might be considered the dark horse, having not played football last year.

“But, he went from 5-11 to 6-4,” Sweeney said. “If he’s not the quarterback, he’ll probably see a lot of time at receiver, same as Weber.”

Marin also is expected to boost the defense, where he started last year as an outside linebacker and recorded seven sacks and 80 tackles.

Trace Wells is being groomed as a nose tackle.

In the linebacker crew, Carson Auschwitz is back — and is joined by his cousin Hunter Auschwitz, the aforementioned transfer.

They offer a contrast in style — Carson is up to about 130 pounds, but makes up for his lack of ideal weight with his tenacious and technically sound play.

“He throws his whole body into it,” Sweeney said.

Hunter comes in at about 200 pounds.

Both Hunter and Carson “have a nose for the football and both take great angles,” Sweeney added.

Bryce Shores is another veteran linebacker regular, who can also line up at free safety.

“He has a lot of experience,” Sweeney said.

Weber is expected to play a vital role in the defensive secondary — whether at either safety spot or as a cornerback.

Brock Borrego is one of the others being looked at as playing on the back end defensively.

On the offensive side, the runningback chores could be split between Hunter Auschwitz, Marin or Carson Auschwitz, depending on how the positioning is settle, Sweeney said.

“We’ve got some depth in skill positions,” he said.

Sweeney looks forward to this weekend’s scrimmage at Regent Prep, which also will include Summit Christian.

“I’m just excited for Friday, to get out there and go against somebody other than yourself,” he said. “It’s going to be good to see where we stand and get a scrimmage under our belt.”

Barnsdall finished 9-3 last year in its final year of 11-man action, at least for two years.