EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with crimes are innocent until they plead guilty, or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918- 287-7366.

FELONY CASES

‘Three or four of them good tall boys’

NAME: Tyler Duane Chapman

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence; driving while the privilege is revoked; and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage

DETAILS: At about 1:35 a.m. May 22, State Trooper Romulus Gregory observed a white Nissan Maxima at the gas pumps of the Mr. Bass store in Skiatook, and Gregory reportedly noticed the driver of the Maxima appeared to be passed out or sleeping. Trooper Gregory said in a case affidavit that he identified the driver of the Maxima as Tyler Duane Chapman “from multiple previous encounters involving the abuse of alcohol and drugs.” Gregory reportedly smelled “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage” on the breath and about the person of the suspect. Gregory reportedly also noticed that Chapman’s speech was slurred at times, and his eyes were red, watery and bloodshot. When the trooper asked Chapman how much alcoholic beverage he had consumed, the suspect reportedly said, “I’ve had about three or four of them good tall boys, the eight point.” Chapman reportedly said he was drinking because he was emotional about his girlfriend having contact with another man who recently got out of prison. Chapman reportedly said he pulled in at the Mr. Bass store to get some gasoline. Trooper Gregory reportedly observed a cold, half-full can of Steel Reserve lager in the center console cup holder. The keys to the Maxima were in the ignition, Gregory noted. The trooper administered field sobriety testing and subsequently arrested Chapman. The next court date in the case is set for Oct. 5.

Started with report of incident in Walmart parking lot

NAME: Tyler Duane Chapman

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; driving while the privilege is revoked; and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage

DETAILS: At about 10:38 p.m. April 16, State Trooper Romulus Gregory and two Skiatook police officers, Mark Dressler and Chris Edwards, responded to a report that a man had attempted to stab two other men with a knife in the Walmart parking lot, and that the alleged assailant may have been intoxicated and may have left the scene of the altercation by going to Taco Bell in a blue Chrysler. Trooper Gregory reportedly recognized the driver of the blue Chrysler as Tyler Duane Chapman, based on a previous collision investigation. Trooper Gregory reportedly smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the breath and about the person of Chapman. Gregory also observed Chapman’s eyes were red, watery and bloodshot, and the keys to the Chrysler were in the ignition. A female passenger in the vehicle reportedly identified herself as Chapman’s girlfriend and said she owned the car and had allowed Chapman to drive it. In plain view in the vehicle, Gregory reportedly spotted an open bottle of Vodka. The trooper also reportedly spotted a green, leafy substance in plain view on the dashboard. During a probable cause search of the Chrysler, Gregory reportedly located a small knife under a Taco Bell food bag. Chapman reportedly said the knife was his, and that he had thrown it to the floorboard when law enforcement approached the vehicle. Trooper Gregory conducted field sobriety testing on Chapman, who reportedly said he wanted help — “AA or something.” Due to Osage County’s policy in mid-April regarding COVID-19, Chapman and his passenger were released for health and safety reasons. Chapman’s next court date in this case is listed as Oct. 5.

Vehicle reportedly used in burglary

NAME: Tyler Duane Chapman

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGE: Larceny of automobile

DETAILS: Skiatook police officer Brandon Foshee, about 5:59 p.m. May 27, talked with an adult female reporting party at the Skiatook Police Station. The woman said she had noticed her husband talking to a man identified as Tyler Chapman, also called “Squirrel.” The reporting party said that when she prepared to leave for work a little over an hour later, her truck was missing. Officer Foshee said in a case affidavit that he was aware the woman’s truck had reportedly been used in a burglary after having been taken from her. Chapman’s next court date in this case is listed as Oct. 5. Osage County District Court records showChapman was charged in two additional burglary cases in July. Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate he was recently released from incarceration.

Suspect had prior felony record

NAME: Deangelo Jamal Clark

AGE: 30

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Trafficking in illegal drugs; and unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts)

DETAILS: The suspect, arrested by Tulsa police in early June, allegedly had 35 pills of a controlled substance in his possession, as well as quantities of cocaine, morphine and marijuana. Clark also has prior felony convictions on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, and uttering a forged instrument, according to a court record. In this case, the Osage County District Court entered a not guilty plea for Clark in a June 10 hearing. Clark’s next court date is set for Sept. 18.