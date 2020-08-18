The U.S. Postal Service warned Oklahoma election officials last month that deadlines regarding mail-in ballots may not allow enough time for delivery.

The state allows people to request an absentee ballot seven days before an election, but the Postal Service recommends that election officials receive a request at least 15 days prior to election day “and preferably long before that time,” according to a July 29 letter sent to Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

For the Nov. 3 general election, the Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots by Oct. 27 to ensure delivery by election day, the letter states, but Oklahoma allows voters to request ballots that late.

“If a voter submits a request at or near that deadline, and the ballot is transmitted to the voter by mail, there is a significant risk that the voter will not have sufficient time to complete and mail the completed ballot back to election officials in time for it to arrive by the state’s return deadline” of 7 p.m. on election day, the letter to Ziriax states.

“That risk is exacerbated by the fact that the law does not appear to require election officials to transmit a ballot until 48 hours after receiving a ballot application.”

The letter to Ziriax was signed by Thomas J. Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service.

The Postal Service sent letters last month to most states tailored to their specific voting laws. The service also sent letters to states in May outlining the typical times for mail delivery — two to five days for domestic First Class mail and 3-10 days for domestic Marketing mail. Voters must return ballots First Class, but election boards can use either option to mail out the ballots.

An Oklahoma State Election Board spokeswoman said Saturday, “Based on the longstanding working relationship the State Election Board and county election boards have with local USPS officials, we believe absentee mail will continue to be a priority here in Oklahoma.

“In fact, at the recommendation of postal officials, we are currently printing new absentee ballot return envelopes for the General Election that are green (instead of white) to make them easily identifiable for postal workers.

“Deadlines to request and return absentee ballots are established by law, and would take an act of the Legislature to change. The Legislature already moved the deadline to an earlier date – now 5 p.m. Tuesday, one week prior to election day — as part of SB 1779 enacted during the 2020 legislative session.”

The pandemic led to a record level of mail-in absentee voting in the June 30 primaries in Oklahoma. About 141,000 such ballots were requested, and about 100,000 returned to county election boards.

Roughly 3.6% of the returned ballots were rejected by the county boards, mostly because they were late.

President Donald Trump, who has asserted without evidence that mail-in voting results in massive fraud, said last week that he had rejected House Democratic leaders’ proposal for more coronavirus relief measures because they wanted to include money for the U.S. Postal Service.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told House Democrats on Saturday that Trump “is openly working to destroy the Post Office and sabotage its ability to deliver absentee ballots in time to be counted.”

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican who sits on the committee that oversees the Postal Service, said he spoke to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday “and he assured me that the Postal Service has the funds needed through the end of 2020 with additional funds available if needed to meet the needs of all Americans, especially during the upcoming election season.

“In the longer term, the USPS faces significant funding shortfalls and management challenges. The USPS Board of Governors has begun to implement reforms to address some of the financial challenges of the USPS. As a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the Senate, I look forward to continuing to seek long-term solutions.”

Lankford called the Postal Service “vital” and “a cornerstone of our modern-day mail system, especially in rural areas.”