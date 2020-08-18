Molly and Polly are two female gray tabby kittens born April 5, 2020. Polly is lighter gray and has a beige toe on one foot. Both are very lovable and playful kittens who were home-raised before coming to ARF. They will surely be real friends when adopted.

Call ARF for an appointment to meet Molly and Polly or their brothers.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.