Richard Edwards

Richard L. Edwards, 70, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Celebration of life services will be held at 6 p.m., Aug. 21, at Caney Valley Speedway. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Connie Burton

Connie Burton, 60, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

James Morrison

James Morrison, 74, of Ochelata, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Kelly Reese

Kelly Gene Reese, 54, of Wann, died Monday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.