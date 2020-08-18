By Christy Summers

Tuesday

Aug 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Richard Edwards


Richard L. Edwards, 70, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Celebration of life services will be held at 6 p.m., Aug. 21, at Caney Valley Speedway. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Connie Burton


Connie Burton, 60, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.


James Morrison


James Morrison, 74, of Ochelata, died Sunday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.


Kelly Reese


Kelly Gene Reese, 54, of Wann, died Monday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.