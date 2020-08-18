Tuesday

Aug 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Aug. 13


• Emily Taylor Edmonson, 32, on charges of possession of marijuana


• Jesse Alexis House, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• David Earl Montgomery, 60, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Tyler Scott Thomas Rollins, 25, on charges of feloniously possession firearm, discharging firearm, crossbow or dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery, disorderly conduct (2 counts) and vehicle theft


• Brittain Anthony Woods, 29, on charges of domestic abuse


Aug. 14


• Ira Floyd Allen, 45, on charge so domestic abuse and resisting or interfering with police


• Tre Richard Epps, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Diana Gayle Fritchie, 44, on charges of domestic abuse


• Cynthia Garcia Hatter, 55, on charges of intoxication and simple assault — non family and trespassing — person


• Billy Joe McClintock III, 40, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Christopher Ratcliffe, 26, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Kelly Alan Stokes, 57, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances, paraphernalia and possession of marijuana


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Aug. 13


• Sean Thomas Flanagan, 33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Brandon Lee Phelps, 20, on charges of domestic abuse


• Walter Leroy Spradlin, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Aug. 14


• Antonio Jerome Colbert, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• Chadwick Thomas Warden, 48, on charges of service failure to appear warrant