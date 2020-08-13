The Bartlesville Regional United Way has cancelled its 2020 golf tournament out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19.

The annual tourney takes place every September at the Adams Municipal Golf Course and is one of the primary fundraisers for United Way agencies.

“This was a very difficult decision, but one that myself along with the BRUW Board of Directors felt we had to make under the circumstances,” said Lisa Cary, BRUW CEO and president. “We will still have many events and promotions planned for this year’s campaign and look forward to it being a great one.”

She said the organization is looking forward to the golf tournament next year.

The BRUW Golf Tournament was initially introduced as part of the annual fundraising campaign in 2004. In its first year, only 18 teams netted around $8,000 for United Way organizations. It has since grown to draw people from throughout the country to enjoy food, prize giveaways and golf. Last year’s event brought in $750,000.

“Here at the United Way, we will always look to help our community and to lift it up,” Cary said. “But our concern with the golf tournament is that we could potentially put those associated with it at risk. That was a chance we simply couldn’t take.”

The 2020 BRUW fundraising campaign is set to begin Friday, Sept. 4. More than 30,500 area individuals were served by the Bartlesville United Way’s 14 nonprofit partner agencies. To learn more about the BRUW, visit www.bartlesvilleuw.org.