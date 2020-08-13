OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday assigned a criminal justice reform measure to come up for a vote on Nov. 3.

Stitt directed the State Election Board to place State Question 805, which seeks to end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders, on the general election ballot.

The only alternative was for Stitt to call a statewide special election this year for Oklahomans to decide the measure.

Advocates for SQ 805 say the question will reduce Oklahoma’s prison population and save taxpayers upwards of $190 million over the next 10 years.

“This is a great day for Yes on 805, and for all Oklahomans who know the time is now for criminal justice reform,” said Yes on 805 President Sarah Edwards. “Our campaign has great momentum and support from a diverse group of stakeholders. Now it’s time to allow Oklahomans who know that our criminal justice system can be better to stand up and make their voices heard, as they have done in the past.”

Criminal justice reform advocates are also seeking to build on the reforms implemented by the voter-approved State Question 780, which reclassified simple drug possession and some minor property crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies. SQ 780 passed with 58% of the vote.

Stitt opposes SQ 805 because it seeks to amend the state’s constitution. In a recent address to the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Stitt said he’d rather see Oklahoma’s sentencing laws changed through the legislative process.

“This is not the right solution to this problem,” Stitt said of SQ 805. “The answer is a thoughtful, well-researched sentencing code that provides consistency and clarity for victims, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges as well as defendants.”

Supporters of SQ 805 say they have sought criminal justice reforms through the initiative petition process because Oklahoma’s Legislature has repeatedly failed to act on the issue.

Because it is a presidential election year, the November election is likely to have high voter turnout. It’s unclear if that may help or hurt SQ 805.