A wild horse called Guapo taught veteran horse trainer Byron Hogan the power of grace and second chances.

The 6-year-old mustang had been passed over so many times he had the numbers 2926 branded on his hip, a sign his time was almost up.

“God told me that this horse had been branded for no reason. He has been passed over so many times. You need to go tell people about this horse because there’s a lot of people that feel just like this mustang,” Hogan said. “A lot of people feel ‘I’ve got this scar’ or ‘I’ve done this’ and they think ‘God’s going to give up on me.’ But that’s not how it works.”

He bought that horse, trained him and loved him, and together they were named the 2010 Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover Reserve Champions.

On Aug. 29, Hogan, a veteran horse trainer, behaviorist and emotional intelligence coach, will lead “Finding Connection — An Emotional Intelligence Workshop” at Bartlesville Community Center. There will be two interactive sessions that day, one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission is $50.

He will use his knowledge of wild horses to teach workshop attendees self-awareness, emotional intelligence and personal development in hopes of strengthening human connection and relationships.

“It’s a learning opportunity for everyone, not just horse people,” he said.

Hogan also will perform demonstrations with former wild horses inside the center to teach examples of human connection, energy regulation and self-awareness. A few select participants will be able to interact with the horses under his supervision and guidance.

“Emotional intelligence is the number one factor in personal and professional success,” he said. “It can also keep us connected in our disconnected world. It is the ability to read other people’s emotions while not being ruled by our own.”

Hogan grew up riding and training horses, but his interest in wild horses and self-improvement came when he began working with military veterans and troubled youth. He soon realized the missing link that horses provide to give people courage and confidence along with self-awareness.

“Emotional intelligence is a life skill that will give us connections in relationships we’ve all longed for,” he said. “You’ll learn how to be regulated while dealing with resistance. You’ll learn how to be congruent, thus gaining authentic connections.”

The family-friendly event will feature meals from Bartlesville’s Painted Horse Bar and Grille for each section. Capacity is limited and social distancing will be practiced. Group discounts are available. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/hoganequine/.

Hogan and his wife, Kyla, run Hogan Equine in Nowata, which provides services so that all can benefit from horses either in the development of life skills or learning advanced horsemanship skills for competition.

For more information about Hogan Equine, call 806-339-1030 or email hoganequine@gmail.com.