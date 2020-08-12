OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for Gov. Kevin Stitt have filed a request for rehearing with the Oklahoma Supreme Court regarding the court’s recent decision in a tribal gaming compact case involving the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe.

The state Supreme Court ruled July 21 that Stitt’s compacts with the two tribes were invalid because the governor sought to authorize sports betting and house-banked card and table games. Those types of games are specifically prohibited by state law, the court said.

In the request for rehearing, the governor’s attorneys say they would like the court to clarify whether portions of the compacts that do not conflict with state law remain valid.

They also want the court to clarify the governor’s authority to continue to enter into cooperative agreements with sovereign tribes.

“The governor does not seek here to revisit the court’s ultimate holding, but rather to clarify the extent of the holding as it relates to portions of the compacts at issue not inconsistent with the STGA (State Tribal Gaming Act) and his duty and obligation to negotiate and enter into tribal gaming compacts, as well as other kinds of cooperative agreements,” Stitt’s attorneys said.

The governor’s attorneys say the words contained in the compacts indicate that it was the intent of the governor and tribes that if any portion of the compacts were deemed invalid, those portions could be removed and the other terms of the compact would remain effective.

They also contend that the compacts didn’t actually authorize event wagering, because they only authorized event wagering (sports betting) “to the extent such wagers are authorized by law.”

“In other words, the compacts alone did not ‘authorize’ event wagering as stated in the (state Supreme Court’s) opinion,” Stitt’s attorneys stated.

They said the governor was aware that additional steps, such as action by the Legislature, might be necessary before sports betting would be allowed.

“Clarification is needed as to whether compacts negotiated and entered into by the governor can address additional forms of Class III gaming that might later become authorized and, if so, how such a provision can be implemented consistent with … (the Supreme Court’s decision),” Stitt’s attorneys said.

The governor’s attorneys said some people are interpreting the court’s ruling to mean that the governor “has no authority to negotiate and enter into cooperative agreements at all, including gaming compacts, or that he has no such authority unless such compact is expressly authorized or approved by legislation passed by the Legislature.”

The governor considers such interpretations to be “erroneous and improper,” Stitt’s attorneys said.

The governor believes the state Supreme Court’s opinion only means that the tribes are prohibited from conducting certain games “until legislation is passed authorizing such gaming,” the court filing indicates.

“Any uncertainty or questions as to the scope of the governor’s authority to negotiate an enter into such agreements in a manner consistent with (the court decision) hinders the ability of the governor and sovereign tribes to compact with the confidence necessary to efficiently foster such discussions free of the risk of further litigation,” the governor’s attorneys stated.

The state Supreme Court decision invalidating the two compacts came in a case filed against Stitt by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall. The lawmakers successfully argued that Stitt exceeded his authority by asserting powers that were reserved for the Legislature.

Treat and McCall have filed a second state Supreme Court lawsuit against Stitt in which they are challenging additional compacts the governor signed later with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

Stitt’s attorneys said some of the questions they raised in their request for rehearing might be answered by a future state Supreme Court ruling in the other case, but they can’t be sure so they made their rehearing request.

Aaron Cooper, spokesman for the Senate president pro tem, said Treat would have no comment Tuesday.