Larry Eulert, who served the city of Pawhuska for more than a year and a half as an interim city manager, died late last month at the age of 73. He was known for his financial acumen and displayed an interest in the long-term development of Pawhuska.

Eulert was a banker for more than 40 years, and he served the city government of Hominy for more than a quarter-century. He held a seat on the Hominy City Council for 20 years, was city manager for a year and five months, and was municipal treasurer for three years, 10 months. He continued as municipal treasurer until his death, following a short illness.

Eulert agreed in October 2017 to be interim city manager for Pawhuska. John Heskett, who is city attorney for both Hominy and Pawhuska, asked Eulert if he would be willing to help in Pawhuska.

Eulert’s widow, Clara, said her husband of 44 years enjoyed doing things for the benefit of others.

“He just thrived when he could be part of the solution,” she said.

Eulert took a keen interest in the future of Pawhuska’s water infrastructure, noting that the community’s overall development would depend in considerable measure on its ability to provide an adequate water supply for commercial and residential needs.

He promoted, during his tenure as interim Pawhuska city manager, a positive relationship between city government and the local business community. When Ree Drummond was being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in November 2018, Eulert was instrumental in arranging for members of the City Council and officials of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce to attend that function in Tulsa and show their appreciation.

During his tenure as Pawhuska’s interim city manager, Eulert also arranged for the city to purchase at auction a used ladder truck that would allow the fire department to more effectively fight fires at even the tallest structures in the city. The city saved approximately $100,000 on the purchase.

Another area of municipal policy in which Eulert took an interest was clearing blighted properties in Pawhuska. He once personally purchased, at modest expense, a parcel of property on which a dilapidated house was located. He then donated the property to the city and showed up at the property to help a work crew demolish the house.

Heskett recalled that Eulert played an integral role in helping to improve Hominy. Heskett also described Eulert as someone who was genuinely concerned about people around him, and who was comfortable talking to everyone.

“He really didn’t know a stranger,” Heskett said.

In addition to serving the cities of Pawhuska and Hominy, Eulert provided consulting services to the city of Nowata and the town of Copan. He was president of the Hominy Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Elks Lodge.

Larry Eulert was a U.S. Army veteran. He enlisted in February of 1966 and served until February of 1972, when he was honorably discharged. He served in Vietnam with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade, and prior to that served in West Germany. He also received the Good Conduct Medal for exemplary behavior.

Services are being planned for Aug. 22. Details are to be available as of Aug. 17 at powellfuneralservice.com.