The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
Aug. 7
• Ronald Anthony Alexander, 46, on charges of failure to appear
• Zackery Ross Carden, 27, on charges of intoxication
• Tobi Levi Cates, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Danajohn Boyd Guilford, 35, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor) and obstructing an officer
• Joseph Michael Lynch, 52, on charges of current vehicle tag required and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked
• Justin Eugene Ward, 32, on charges of failure to appear
Aug. 8
• David Allen Hofstrom, 30, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Don Leo Lamb, 50, on charges of intoxication
• Joseph Dewayne Love, 33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Marcus Scott, 60, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and smuggling contraband into prison
• Leon Curtis Tearl, 37, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked
Aug. 9
• Gerardo Pardo-Piedra, 30, on charges of improper lane use and valid driver’s license required in possession
• Bryan Oneal Pendergraph, 22, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession and driving without headlights
• Chanie Nicole Roach, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
Washignton County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 8
• Ryan Davis Reynolds, 20, on charges of all other larceny
• Norman Lee Thompson, 49, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
Aug. 9
• Darryl Villanueva, 56, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)