The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Aug. 7

• Ronald Anthony Alexander, 46, on charges of failure to appear

• Zackery Ross Carden, 27, on charges of intoxication

• Tobi Levi Cates, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Danajohn Boyd Guilford, 35, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor) and obstructing an officer

• Joseph Michael Lynch, 52, on charges of current vehicle tag required and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Justin Eugene Ward, 32, on charges of failure to appear

Aug. 8

• David Allen Hofstrom, 30, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Don Leo Lamb, 50, on charges of intoxication

• Joseph Dewayne Love, 33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Marcus Scott, 60, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and smuggling contraband into prison

• Leon Curtis Tearl, 37, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

Aug. 9

• Gerardo Pardo-Piedra, 30, on charges of improper lane use and valid driver’s license required in possession

• Bryan Oneal Pendergraph, 22, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession and driving without headlights

• Chanie Nicole Roach, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Washignton County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 8

• Ryan Davis Reynolds, 20, on charges of all other larceny

• Norman Lee Thompson, 49, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Aug. 9

• Darryl Villanueva, 56, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)