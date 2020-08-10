Henry L. Kilgus, age 89, resident of Grove, Oklahoma, formerly from Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa. He was born on November 10, 1930 in Muncy, Pennsylvania, the sixth of seven children, to Otto and Sarah (Miller) Kilgus.

Henry served honorably five years as a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from July 1948 to July 1953. His service took him to the Pacific and later Germany. Following honorable discharge, he was employed by the Army Corps of Engineers and various other assignments with the U.S. Department of Defense where he worked for many years.

Henry is survived by two daughters; Renae Russell, and Brenda Stewart; son-in-law Robert; two grandchildren Jennifer and Justin; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 68 years, Mary, and six siblings.

Donations in Henry’s name may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Building Fund.

Memorial services were held Friday, August 7, 2020 at St Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.