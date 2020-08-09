Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Aug. 25 elections should apply now, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said Friday.

On the ballot for the county will be the Republican runoff for sheriff between incumbent Scott Owen and challenger Jeff Fesler. Also, residents in Bartlesville will vote on a proposed General Obligation Bond and an extension of the existing half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax, and Copan Public Schools will hold a special election on two propositions.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, House urged voters who want to cast absentee ballots to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board Office, 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. Voters can also apply online for absentee ballots at the Oklahoma State Election Board website, elections.ok.gov.

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter, and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and Friday, Aug. 21. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

House also announced the polling place for Precinct 15 has been changed.

Voters in Precinct 15 formerly voted at Spruce Avenue Baptist Church. Beginning with the Aug. 25 vote, the polling place for Precinct 15 will be at the Truth Tabernacle Church, 4100 Nebraska St. in Bartlesville.

For more information regarding the precinct change or voting absentee, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.