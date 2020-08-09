Bartlesville residents have a chance to make their opinions known on Aug. 25 as they go the the polls to decide the outcome of two city elections that will determine funding for capital projects for the next several years.

On the ballot will be General Obligation Bond proposals that include a total of $16.4 million for projects, as well as an extension of the existing half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax. The proposed CIP projects total $13.7 million.

Approval of the measures would not increase taxes for Bartlesville residents.

“The city’s mil levy will remain at 15 as existing bonds expire, so there is no tax increase associated with the G.O. Bond proposal, and approval of the half-cent CIP sales tax would simply extend the existing tax for another five years,” said City Manager Mike Bailey.

He noted that without approval the half-cent CIP sales tax will expire June 30, 2021. The tax has been supported by voters since 1990.

Projects proposed for both the G.O. Bond issue and the CIP extension primarily include improvements and maintenance to existing facilities and infrastructure.

At any given time, the city has a working list of capital needs that total over $100 million, officials said. Acting on the recommendation of city staff and resident committees, the City Council narrows the list and then determines the bond amount and which projects will be put before voters.

“There really aren’t any new projects included in either proposal,” Bailey said. “The City Council ultimately selected projects that build on the services and amenities we already have, including much-needed equipment for public safety, improvements to the roads and parking lots in our city parks, multiple street projects, bridge repairs and general equipment upgrades.

“We believe these are projects that will help move our community forward and allow us to continue building a better Bartlesville.”

Projects proposed for G.O. Bond funding are in four categories: public safety buildings and equipment; municipal buildings and equipment; streets and bridges; parks and recreation.

The funding breaks down as follows:

• Public safety buildings and equipment — $6,326,500,

• Municipal buildings and equipment — $4,586,500,

• Streets and bridges — $13,373,500,

• Parks and recreation — $5,353,500,

• Drainage — $375,000.

Oklahoma law requires that 70 percent of the projects in each category be specified in the ordinance calling for a G.O. bond election. The law also requires that these projects be completed with the bond funds. The remaining 30 percent are “discretionary” and do not have to be specified in the ordinance, nor is completion required. However, the City of Bartlesville has completed all projects identified as “30 percent projects” in the past, officials said.

The law does not apply to the CIP election, but the city handles these projects in a similar manner in an effort to simplify the process as much as possible and maintain transparency.

Among the 70 percent projects in the G.O. bond proposals in the Public Safety Buildings and Equipment category is an emergency communications infrastructure/radio system. This would fund a new system that would replace the older VHF radio system and improve coverage locally and statewide for police officers at a cost of $2,040,000. This is a standard radio system the State of Oklahoma has built out into many areas of the state. Bartlesville is just outside the range of the statewide system.

Another proposal includes replacing windows at City Hall at a cost of $306,000. The single-paned windows/seals at City Hall are more than 50 years old and need to be replaced; it would make it easier to heat and cool the building and save in utility costs.

The Streets and Bridges category includes bridge rehabilitation for Tuxedo Boulevard over Caney River with a price tag of $1,234,500. The project would involve the twin bridges on Tuxedo Boulevard over the Caney River. The bridge for westbound traffic is in need of a deck rehabilitation/reconstruction and replacement of beam bearings. Preventative maintenance work, including patching the beams, piers and pier caps, would also be done to the eastbound traffic bridge while the project is underway.

Among the Parks and Recreation proposals is the modification of two tennis courts at Johnstone Park (next to the Richard Kane YMCA) to allow indoor tennis and pickleball play. The cost is estimated at $459,000. The courts would be enclosed with a steel structure designed for future expansion of the indoor space.

The election is open to registered voters who reside within the city limits of Bartlesville. Local voters also will decide the Republican run-off election for sheriff between incumbent Scott Owen and challenger Jeff Fesler.

Information supplied by the City of Bartlesville.