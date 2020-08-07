The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Aug. 6

• Trinquavies Braxton, 18, general speeding — basic speed rule and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

Bartlesville Police Department

Aug. 6

• Angela Dawn Graham, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• John Fredrick M. Haggerty, 54, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Mariah Shadi Dawn Malone, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Christina Ann Mattix, 36, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and paraphernalia

• Shawn Michael Reschly, 44, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Jeremiah Chad Sandberg, 44, on charges of intoxication

• Martin Lee Scott, 26, on charges of service failure to appear warrant