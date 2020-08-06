Night of Scholars and Champions

Kaylee Rolph named 2020 Student of the Year

Dewey High School graduate Kaylee Rolph is the 2020 Night of Scholars and Champions Student of the Year.

The honoree was announced the evening of Aug. 4 during the fourth annual Night of Scholars and Champions celebration at Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Sponsors are Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union.

Rolph walked away with a $500 gas card from Phillips 66, a $2,000 scholarship from the Examiner-Enterprise and a brand new 2020 Hyundai Elantra valued at more than $20,000 from Patriot Auto Group.

“Kaylee Rolph is, without exaggeration, the most outstanding young person I have known in all of my years in education,” Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger wrote in his nomination letter. “She exemplifies all of the characteristics we hope for, not only in our students at Dewey High School, but the young people in our world today.”

Rolph was first in her class with a 4.0 GPA and earned 12 credit hours concurrently through Oral Roberts University and Rogers State University. She served as a leader and mentor in local and state FFA chapters, the Big Red Pride marching band, the National Society of High School Scholars, the local and state 4-H chapters and numerous other organizations.

She was Tri County Tech TSA vice president, Dewey FFA chapter president, Northeast 4H district secretary and volunteered for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Salvation Army, United Way and Catholic Charities. Rolph placed in numerous speech and livestock showing contests and won sporting clay competitions. Rolph was also a section leader in band and was a ConocoPhillips High School Intern.

The top three finalists received $750, $500 and $250 scholarships. They were:

• First runner up — Keaton Herrman, Caney Valley High School, Caney, Kansas

• Second runner-up — Elise Cone, Bartlesville High School

• Third runner-up — Emma Pool, Caney Valley High School, Caney, Kansas

Herrman also received a $1,000 Conservation Award from the Sutton Avian Research Center.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Children missing medical appointments

A growing number of children and adolescents in the Bartlesville area are missing routine doctor’s appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips physicians say.

This is part of a larger trend across the country, which is sparking national concerns about the long-term effect on overall children’s health.

According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children are missing vaccinations and well-child visits across the country due to fear of exposing children to COVID-19.

“My office is probably the safest place you can go anywhere in town,” said local pediatrician Dr. Helen Bumpus. “It’s much safer than going to stores where people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.”

In her practice, sick children go directly to the respiratory clinic and never step foot in her office. Patients who come in for well-child checks or vaccinations are greeted at the front door to ensure social distancing. Her staff takes extra precautions with sanitization, social distancing and masking.

The office also offers curbside visits, although those are more difficult to do without the proper tools available in the doctor’s office.

“We think these well-child visits are important because we find out a lot of things that are going on through routine checks,” Bumpus said. “We might find something on the exam that is not only a physical problem, but also emotional or mental.”

Because pediatricians build trust with adolescents, they often have the ability to discuss sensitive subjects with them that they may not open up to their parents about.

For infants and young children, it’s important to keep them on a vaccination schedule so they build up immunity against preventable life-threatening diseases.

Education

Schools mull mask policies after state board of education vote

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state, Washington County school districts have set mask policies for students and staff amid some uncertainty about whether changes might be needed over the next couple of weeks before classes start.

“As one superintendent told me, this could change in 30 seconds,” said Steven Cantrell, superintendent for Caney Valley Schools.

Three of four Washington County public school districts are mandating that staff and all but the youngest students wear masks to protect them and others from COVID-19.

Both Bartlesville and Copan schools will require that students from sixth to 12th grade wear face coverings, while Caney Valley Public Schools just decided to mandate masks for children from fourth grade and above.

Dewey schools will not require masks for students, and school staff will be required only to wear a face covering when physical distancing isn’t feasible.

“We highly recommend and expect students to have one with them each day to put on when physical distancing cannot be achieved,” Superintendent Vince Vincent said.

In a recent 4-3 vote, the state Board of Education decided to make wearing masks in schools in “high-risk” counties a recommendation rather than a requirement. The majority said that the decision about wearing masks should be left up to local school officials.

After the board vote, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister expressed disappointment.

“Today’s vote is … one that likely will stoke more concerns for teachers, parents and families with a new school year only weeks away,” she said in a statement. “We all realize how important it is for schools to reopen. But we are in the midst of a global pandemic with COVID-19 cases sharply rising in our state.”

She said believed it appropriate for the board to establish a floor of recommended and required protocols to ensure a safer environment for all in the school community. But now that the decision is made, Hofmeister urged districts to do the right thing by masking up and following social distancing guidelines.

Hofmeister also pledged to make sure school districts statewide get the personal protective equipment they need.

