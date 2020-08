David Shambles

David Ray Shambles, 63, died Aug. 2. Services will be Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at Matoaka Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Erma Juliano

Erma Juliano, 93, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.