MIAMI — An investigation into the results of an audit done of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office may be completed this week.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) is conducting the investigation into the results of the audit of Sheriff Jeremy Floyd’s department — which got under way in mid-June — and is interviewing county officials this week.

Floyd was elected on Nov. 8, 2016, and took office Jan. 2, 2017. The audit itself was conducted by the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector’s office and took over a year to complete.

“Tammy Ferrari, a special agent for the OSBI, is wrapping up the investigation into the audit results and we may get the results of that next week,” Ottawa County District 3 commissioner Russell Earls said.

An investigative audit began April 15, 2019 at the request of the Ottawa County commissioners that was conducted by Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd, for July 2, 2016, through June 30, 2019.

It revealed that the overall fiscal management of the sheriff’s department contributed to the need for supplemental appropriations over a three-year period of almost $435,000 from the county.

It also indicated that Floyd improperly utilized the department’s credit card; charged questionable expenditures, and did not maintain adequate documentation. It also indicated, among other things, that obligations incurred in FY2019 were not timely encumbered and were paid with FY2020 funds, which is against the law.

The audit results also noted multiple purchasing statutes violations, purchase orders that were not supported, a purchase order not signed by the commissioners, and state contract records that were not maintained to support that 13 lease-purchased vehicles had been properly bid.

The auditors also reported that they were unable to locate deposits for $4,420.71 in cash bonds receipted by the sheriff’s department, cash bond receipt forms were not consistently completed, and all cash bonds that were receipted were not deposited daily or directly in the official depository as required.

In addition, inmate trust fund receipts were not deposited daily and checks were issued directly from the Inmate Trust Fund checking account to outside vendors and entities, a practice not allowed by law.

The report also showed that department payroll time records were not consistently maintained or completed, and the department overwrote leave and comp time records that resulted in monthly leave balances not being maintained; the department received donations that were not presented to the commissioners for acceptance and approval as required, a fundraiser and the proceeds from it were also not approved or accepted by the commissioners until over two months after the event, and the sheriff’s office failed to deposit grant checks received for a total of $10,000 in a timely manner.

The net supplemental adjustments made to the sheriff’s budgets in FY2017, FY2018, and FY2019 totaled $434,504.80.

The auditor’s report also said that “the fiscal management of the sheriff’s department has resulted in a very contentious environment among Ottawa County officials… and has been detrimental to the management of the county as a whole. As a result of this overspending, the county struggled to fund all other necessary operations.”

The report does go on to say that “It should also be noted that the commissioners, the county excise board, and other elected county officials share some responsibility in the ongoing process of non-compliance by not exercising their authority to reject or deny any or all improper or unlawful transactions.”