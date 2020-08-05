The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
July 30
• Skyler Dean Ray Barcus, 28, on complaint of intoxication
• Jeffery Dee Burton Jr., 27, on complaints of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, defective equipment on vehicle and service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
• Richard Dailey, 61, on complaints of possession of amphetamines, possession of synthetic narcotics and service failure to appear warrant
• Cheryl Ann Fields, 62, on complaint of domestic abuse
• Mark Lee Holt Jr., 28, on complaints of lewd molestation, sexual assault — sodomy girl strongarm and child abuse
• Kyle Wayne Jackson, 29, on complaints of defective equipment on vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substances, paraphernalia and valid driver’s license required in possession
• David Wayne Richard, 60, on complaint of service failure to appear warrant (3 counts)
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
July 30
• Brandi Ellen Burruss, 26, on complaint of service failure to appear warrant
• David Joe Cook, 30, on complaints of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and proof of security verification required
• Matthew Tyler Jones, 30, on complaint of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
Nowata County
July 20
• Courtneie Higgs, 25, on complaint of failure to appear