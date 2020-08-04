With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state, Washington County school districts have set mask policies for students and staff amid some uncertainty about whether changes might be needed over the next couple of weeks before classes start.

“As one superintendent told me, this could change in 30 seconds,” said Steven Cantrell, superintendent for Caney Valley Schools.

Three of four Washington County public school districts are mandating that staff and all but the youngest students wear masks to protect them and others from COVID-19.

Both Bartlesville and Copan schools will require that students from sixth to 12th grade wear face coverings, while Caney Valley Public Schools just decided to mandate masks for children from fourth grade and above.

Dewey schools will not require masks for students, and school staff will be required only to wear a face covering when physical distancing isn’t feasible.

“We highly recommend and expect students to have one with them each day to put on when physical distancing cannot be achieved,” Superintendent Vince Vincent said.

In a recent 4-3 vote, the state Board of Education decided to make wearing masks in schools in “high-risk” counties a recommendation rather than a requirement. The majority said that the decision about wearing masks should be left up to local school officials.

After the board vote, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister expressed disappointment.

“Today’s vote is … one that likely will stoke more concerns for teachers, parents and families with a new school year only weeks away,” she said in a statement. “We all realize how important it is for schools to reopen. But we are in the midst of a global pandemic with COVID-19 cases sharply rising in our state.”

She said believed it appropriate for the board to establish a floor of recommended and required protocols to ensure a safer environment for all in the school community. But now that the decision is made, Hofmeister urged districts to do the right thing by masking up and following social distancing guidelines.

Hofmeister also pledged to make sure school districts statewide get the personal protective equipment they need.

Last Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he will commit $10 million from the state’s share of federal CARES Act funding to provide protective gear, such as masks, to Oklahoma schools.

“Our kids cannot miss another year of school,” Stitt said during the news conference announcing the personal protective equipment allocation.

Meanwhile, school administrators throughout Washington County have been diligent in making the right decision for their district, consulting local and state health officials as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Many, if not all, have received donations from local businesses and other organizations to purchase masks and other protective gear.

“We are very thankful to have received a $10,000 grant from the Cherokee Nation and a $5,000 grant from Phillips 66 to help with COVID-19-related expenses,” Vincent said.

The Dewey district has ordered gaiters for all students and staff members, two cloth masks per staff member and face shields for many staffers.

Vincent expects to receive around $193,000 dollars through the CARES Act to help with larger expenses incurred in preparation for the school year.

Like other districts, Bartlesville Public Schools worked on crafting safety protocols for the coronavirus in the spring and throughout the summer. After unveiling the plan online, officials held two community meetings at Custer Stadium in June for parents to learn details about the plan.

“We’re trying our best to have in-person school, but we’re going to have a lot of interruptions and quarantines,” Superintendent Chuck McCauley told parents and guardians. “It’s very challenging.”

BPS has received donations from many community organizations, including ConocoPhillips and Arvest Bank.

The district also received an $8 million competitive grant from the Oklahoma State Department of Education Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and another $8 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

McCauley told those at one of the community meetings that they should expect interruptions and abrupt changes as the school year goes along.

“It will be very challenging. Teachers will need to be able to switch from in-class to virtual school on a dime,” he said. “But we know kids need to be in school.”