Highlighted by finishing second in the AABC state tounament and a final weekend win against the Three Rivers Bandits, the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians reflected the hopes of their determined head coach John Pannell.

The E-E will examine later this season the odyssey of the Indians’ baseball season — a grueling and ambitious grinder that included 47 games in 51 days. If not for two cancelled doubleheaders, the Indians would have averaged more than a game a day from June 6 through July 26.

Defeating the Bandits — who had beaten them seven times in their previous seven meetings — defined Bartlesville’s progress. Ryan Jones delivered the winning walk-off hit — driving home Will Parsley — in the 5-4 victory at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

The Indians finished with 23 wins with a cosmopolitan squad consisting of players from throughout Washington/Osage counties and other areas of the state.

The wrap-up will examine the journey and the final analysis by Pannell.