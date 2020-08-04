By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Despite the modified Summer Pride conditioning coming up just short of 100 percent completion, Bartlesville High School’s football team is gearing up for the start of regular season practice next week.

Second-year Bruin head coach Jason Sport pulled the plug on the final couple of days of pre-August workouts due to a player testing positive for coronavirus. That athlete then went into quarantine.

But, Sport said it appears the safety protocols that have been in place prevented the disease from spreading.

“We kept close tabs on everybody,” he said. “We knew right away who had been in his workout group.”

But, the practice of maintaining distancing, including setting a time limit of less than 15 minutes for individuals to be within the six-foot limit, appears to have been effective.

The biggest casualty to missing two days was having to shelve a couple of key tests, Sport said.

Otherwise, the limited Summer Pride activities proved to be a trying but rewarding experience.

“It was the most difficult summer weightlifting and conditioning program since I’ve been here,” said Sport, who is in his third year at Bartlesville, including serving in 2018 as the defensive coordinator. “But, the kids took it in stride. They worked really harder than they have worked in the last couple of years.”

The protocols included creating multiple workout sessions with a limited number of athletes per session.

Whether due to the determination of the athletes or the more individualized approach, the progress was astounding.

“The week before test week we were about 20 percent across the board moving more weight than a year ago,” Sport said.

He credited part of that success to heavy presence of upper classmen on this year’s Bruin team.

But, most of it was due to the “kids working hard,” Sport said.

“One of my favorite things about this summer is our body language was so much better this year,” he added. “We were getting better and not just enduring and pushing through practices.”

A prime example was the showing of senior-to-be linebacker Braeden Winters.

He squatted 445 pounds twice “and made it look easy,” Sport said.

The Bruins had been planning on taking this current week off anyway, prior to the first day of preseason workouts on Aug. 10.

Even though the first snap is more than a month away, some incoming senior Bruins are already weighing their college football actions.

Winters has received a formal offer from the Colorado School of Mines (Golden, Colo.), one of the elite NCAA-II teams in the nation, Sport said.

The Orediggers — which play in the Rocky Mountain Conference — finished 12-1 last season.

“Year in and year out they’re one of the top Division II teams in the county,” Sport said.

In addition, School of Mines graduates rank fifth in the nation in starting job incomes out of college, Sport added.

Winters might not be the only Bartlesville Bruin in Golden in the fall of 2021.

Linebacker Rocky Shuman and all-around skill athlete Paxton Bradford also attended the camp at the School of Mines.

Shuman was impressive there and already is fielding multiple college offers, Sport said.

Bradford — one of the candidates to fill the vacant starting quarterback role this coming season for Bartlesville — also caught the attention of coaches at the camp.

“They really liked the way Paxton worked out there,” Sport said.

Sport also appreciates the off-the-field character of his players.

He cited an example of lineman/linebacker Jack Blevins recently being named Employee of the Month at the Homeland store where he works.

“Those are the kind of phone calls I like to get,” Sport said. “It seems like every detail matters to him. I think that’s a direct reflection of for what we’ve been trying to preach and teach.”

The coaching staff will have to much of both those things next week, when they organize and operate a camp that will be to be a combination of the cancelled spring practice and the rigors of normal preseason preparation.

Bartlesville finished a deceptive 3-7 last year.