(Note: In 2007, then Lone Star Conference Commissioner Stan Wagnon chose Bartlesville as the host site for the LSC postseason basketball tournament, an amicable relationship that lasted through 2011.)

The Oklahoman

EDMOND — The University of Central Oklahoma announced Monday that Stan Wagnon will be named athletic director effective Aug. 24.

Wagnon is tied to the Bronchos in more ways than one. In 1995, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Central, and his father, Skip, served as the director of athletics at the NCAA Division II school from 1986-2003. As a student, Stan Wagnon worked in the UCO sports information office.

“As I think about UCO athletics and my story it really was my first love growing up,” Wagnon said. “I didn’t want anything else than to see the Bronchos play. To be able to go to school there and start working there as a student and then to go off in my career and learn everything that I did and now, to be able to come back and apply all that. This means so much to me and my family. To me, to my wife, to all of my family. This is very special and I’m looking forward to it.”

Stan Wagnon has more than 25 years of experience in athletics, working in the sports information offices at Midwestern State and Tarleton State, both schools in Texas. From Tarleton, Wagnon moved to the Lone Star Conference office and served as commissioner. After 11 years there, he moved into the same role at the NAIA’s Sooner Athletic Conference.

His father Skip was successful coaching golf at Central, leading his team to eight national tournament appearances. He died in 2015, and Stan helped organize an annual fundraiser golf tournament deemed “The Skipper,” in honor of his father.

“To have had the opportunity to work in the athletic department as a student in the sports information office, that opportunity really set the stage for me professionally,” Stan Wagnon said. “I learned how to tell the story of the student-athlete. And that has been a big part of my career. I look forward to working with the student-athletes at UCO and I hope to give them every opportunity I had to be a part of something special and to be a part of something that gives them a head start in life.”

Former wrestling coach and athletic director Eddie Griffin announced his retirement in April. Griffin led the athletic department for three years, and the school saw vast improvements in it’s athletic facilities during that time.

“I am happy to announce that Stan Wagnon will be joining us as our new athletic director,” UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar said.

“Stan is a long-time Broncho and has a love for UCO that runs deep. His leadership and energy are going to inject our athletic department with excitement and pride.”

Wagnon is expected to be introduced in a press conference later in August.