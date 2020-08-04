By Kellis Robinett

The Wichita Eagle

(TNS) —The Big 12 will follow in the footsteps of its power-conference peers and try to play a shortened football season in the fall that features 10 games for all of its members.

A 10-game schedule will allow each team to play a full round-robin slate of nine conference games plus one non-conference game of each team’s choosing.

The Big 12 schools’ presidents voted on the schedule format Monday after all four other power conferences announced plans to play 10-game, conference-only schedules, with the ACC also allowing its teams to play one game against a non-conference opponent of its choosing.

The schedule also comes with some flexibility that will allow the Big 12 championship game to be delayed as many as two weeks in December, if the conference needs extra time to make up any regular-season games that might get postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The championship game can be played on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

For now, it is unclear when teams will be allowed to start the season. The Big 12 has only said that conference games will begin “between mid-to-late September.” Official game times will be solidified in the coming weeks.

Kansas and Oklahoma are tentatively scheduled to begin the year on Aug. 29 with home games against FCS opponents. Most other teams, like Kansas State, have games scheduled for Sept. 5.

It will be interesting to see which non-conference opponents every Big 12 team keeps on its schedules.

For a team like Kansas, the decision will be simple, as its only home game of the non-conference season is against Southern Illinois. Its game against Boston College is unlikely to be played because of the new ACC scheduling model that forbids its teams from playing non-conference road games.

K-State will have to choose between Buffalo and North Dakota. It already lost a home game against Vanderbilt because the SEC switched to a conference-only format for the upcoming season.