Chris Paul’s mid-range jumper is still silky. Steven Adams is still strong. Danilo Gallinari can still shoot it, Luguentz Dort can still defend and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have even added a few tricks to his game.

Before tip-off Saturday, the Thunder faced the same question as did the 21 other teams invited to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., for the season restart: How would they look after a break of almost five months?

Apparently, for the Thunder, a lot like it did in March, when Oklahoma City was one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

The Thunder blitzed the Jazz 110-94 Saturday afternoon in its first game since March 8. It was the continuation of the March 11 game against the Jazz that was suspended just before tip-off when Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

“It felt almost like an epiphany, right?” Adams said after the game. “That weird feeling that, you know, you’re in it right now. This is what we’re doing now. The NBA’s properly started back up. It was an awesome feeling.”

Adams won the opening tip against Gobert, and after two Thunder turnovers in the first minute, the offense came easy.

Gallinari scored 11 of the Thunder’s first 20 points, and fueled a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter. That cushion would only grow, as OKC’s lead hovered around 20 points through the final buzzer.

The Thunder outscored the Jazz 29-15 in the first quarter. Those 15 points were the fewest OKC has allowed in a first quarter all season.

“I liked it because you don’t know what to expect,” Paul said of the fast start. “We played three scrimmage games, they were sort of up and down. I hadn’t practiced in the past I don’t know how many days, and so you’re just unsure.”

Paul, who turned 35 during the stoppage, looked anything but rusty.

He was the Thunder’s best player Saturday.

as he’s been throughout the season. Paul dribbled into his midrange jumper whenever he pleased, and he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Thunder outscored the Jazz by 27 points with Paul on the court.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points and Adams recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but after the game Paul was quick to praise young players like Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo.

Paul recently saw a tweet that said 2005 was special because it was the year Paul was drafted and when Bazley started kindergarten. It made the veteran point guard laugh.

“When you talk about that big gap we’ve had since March, to see how much better we’ve gotten as a team, to see Dre Roberson out there hooping, it’s special,” Paul said. “It almost gives you goosebumps, right, just ‘cause you know how much work guys have put in. And to see it come to fruition in a game, man, it’s special.”

While the Thunder had four players score at least 15 points, Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with just 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Paul and Mitchell, who are good friends, caught up before the game.

“We talked about how odd it was that the shutdown happened against those guys and our first game back was against those guys,” Paul said. “The thing that I respect most is we can have that relationship off the court, but when we get on the court, you get to it. You try to bring out the best in each other.”

On Saturday, the Jazz brought out the best in the Thunder.

“One game down,” Paul said, “seven to go.”