O.P. Proctor Jr.

O. P. Proctor Jr. 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will begin with a viewing on Saturday from 9 –8 PM and Sunday 1 – 8 PM with the family present from 6 to 8 PM. Service will be held Monday at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville.

Pope was born August 2, 1921 in Indianola, Oklahoma to O.P. Proctor Sr. and Nora F. (Turner) Proctor. He was raised and educated in Indianola and McAlester, graduating from McAlester High School, then going on to Oklahoma University graduating with a BS in Chemical Engineering.

Pope married Alverna Ray McAlpine on September 27, 1943 in McAlester, Oklahoma. They moved to Bartlesville in 1956. Pope and Verna loved to travel and fish. They were members of the Wheels and Reels Motor Home Club taking trips throughout NE Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas, and they enjoyed trips to Hawaii. He was an avid golfer and finally shot his age at 90 years old.

He served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1952 as Communications and Divisional Officer and attained the rank of Lieutenant. He served in the South Pacific during WWII on the USS Prometheus AR-3 and later in Korea on the USS Henrico APA45. He served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1952 as a communications officer and attained the rank of Lt. while serving in the South Pacific during WWII and later in Korea. He began his 39 -year career with Phillips Petroleum Company in 1946 in Borger, Texas in the Natural Gasoline Department. He retired in 1985 as Director of Safety for Exploration and Production. During his employment with Phillips he and his family lived in Borger, Pampa, Phillips, Odessa and Bartlesville.

Pope was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church where he served as elder. His favorite charity was Concern Food Pantry in Bartlesville where he volunteered until well into his late 90’s. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

Mr. Proctor is survived by one daughter Pamela Eldridge and her husband Bob of Bartlesville, one son Robert Proctor and his wife Kathy of Knoxville, TN, two grandchildren Erin Proctor Herb and her husband Matt of Nashville, TN, and Kelly Proctor Berry and her husband Travis of Mount Juliet, TN, seven great grandchildren Daniel, Sarah, Rachel, Micah, Andrew, Samuel, and Abigail Berry of Mount Juliet, TN and one great-great granddaughter Eden Miller, daughter of Sarah Berry Miller and her husband Garret of Lebanon, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents O.P. Proctor, Sr., Nora Turner Proctor, his wife Alverna Proctor, and his sister Olga Jane Proctor Smith.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Concern Food Pantry of Bartlesville.