Bartlesville elementary school teacher Heather Boyle is the 2020 recipient of the Oklahoma Education Association’s Kate Frank Award to honor her passionate leadership inside and outside the classroom.

“I am humbled to be the recipient of this award and I recognize that I’m only able to do what I do well because I teach in a community and for a district that truly values education,” she said during a video posted by the OEA.

One of the OEA’s four human and civil rights awards, the Kate Frank Award is presented to an OEA member or local association who renders outstanding and significant service to advancing the cause of member welfare, rights and professionalism.

In 2018, Boyle spearheaded the local teacher walkout — as part of the statewide effort — to increase pay and school funding, rallying colleagues to the cause and working with the community, administrators, legislators and others to make sure their voices were heard. She secured transportation to and from the Capitol each day for her colleagues as well as lunch.

She also worked with her church so that teachers who could not travel to Oklahoma City could use the church as a base to make phone calls to legislators and rallied with signs in support of the walkout on Bartlesville street corners.

While schools were closed because of the walkout, Boyle eased the burden on parents and students by making sure children were fed and supervised during that time.

“I can tell you that in Bartlesville Public Schools, our nearest neighbor is Kansas. The year before the walkout, we lost six teachers because of pay to Kansas. We no longer lose teachers to the state of Kansas because of pay. Heather was a big part of that, and I’ll always be appreciative,” said BPS Superintendent Chuck McCauley.

Boyle leads the district’s Academic Therapeutic Learning Alternative Setting (ATLAS) program implemented last year, which pulls students who aren’t academically successful due to childhood trauma from the district’s six elementary schools and provides specialized education in a comfortable learning environment.

“In my career, I’ve learned that remarkable things are done by remarkable people. Heather is one of the most remarkable people I have ever been associated with,” said Joe Williams, a member of the Arvest Bank board of directors. “What makes her remarkable? Her love for children, and specifically, her love for children who march to a different drummer.”

Boyle also is Oklahoma’s 2021 nominee for the National Education Association Foundation’s Award for Teaching Excellence, which is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a teacher by the organization. This award honors a member’s contribution in several areas, including teaching, community and union. The award will be presented in February 2021.