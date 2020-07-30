While Oklahoma City school officials have decided to hold virtual classes the first nine weeks of school and Tulsa Public School officials are considering the same, Bartlesville-area school districts remain on course to start classes in person for now.

“The number of COVID-19 cases per capita in Washington County is less than half of that in the major metropolitan areas,” said Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley. “So while I understand why the largest metro districts are choosing not to offer in-person instruction at this time, so far we remain hopeful that we can start on Aug. 13.”

In-person classes are beneficial because students can form a bond with their teachers and get help using the district’s instructional technology, he said.

However, McCauley realizes that it likely isn’t possible to meet in person all year, particularly since the district is committed to keeping children, teachers and staff safe from COVID-19.

“We know that no matter how our county infection rate changes over the course of the school year, many of our students will have periods of distance learning due to self-quarantines and the like,” he said.

Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent said his district is set to make rapid adjustments throughout the school year in response to possible spikes in the spread of the coronavirus.

“At this particular point in time, I do not anticipate a change in our plans,” he said. “However, and I always caution everyone when I speak about our plans, we still have a few weeks before we’re scheduled to start. So anything is possible.”

Classes in Dewey are also set to begin Aug. 13.

New Caney Valley Public Schools Superintendent Steven Cantrell said his district is modeling its opening plans after school districts in Bartlesville, Skiatook and Collinsville. Classes there are set to begin Aug. 12.

Area districts are relying on guidelines set by state health and education officials to determine the next steps as the year continues.

“We are constantly monitoring the health department, emergency management and the state department of education for changes in our area,” Cantrell said. “If the number of cases increases, we would need to adjust our opening plans.”

Like so many districts across the state, Bartlesville, Dewey and Caney Valley schools have scrambled over the summer to set up distance-learning systems that will allow students to move from in-person classes to online and back effortlessly. They have also set up full-time virtual options for parents who do not want to send their children into the school environment at all this year.

“Long-term distance learning is an option that we have available within our plans and could be initiated when we see a significant rise in local virus transmission or when the necessary quarantining of staff members becomes too disruptive to our school operations,” Vincent said.

Each of the superintendents recognize that this year’s situation is fluid and unprecedented.

“We continue to monitor the spread in our community and county via the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System, and when we see a significant or steady rise in new cases within our area, that’s when I anticipate we’ll need to start adjusting our initial school plans,” Vincent said.