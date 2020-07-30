Janet Miller

Janet Louise Miller, 79, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Private family services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert Wilson

Robert “Bob” Allen Wilson, 73, of Delaware, died Sunday. Family will receive guests from 5 — 7 p.m., Aug. 2, at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 3, at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

Jimmy Hicks

Jimmy Edgar Hicks, 78, of Dewey, died Sunday. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home Crematory.

Jimmy Martin

Jimmy Lee Martin, 73, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia Watters

Patricia A. “Patty” Watters, 81, died Monday.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, at Trinity Baptist Church. Private interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Billy LeFlore

Billy J. LeFlore, 82, died Monday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Oliver Proctor

Oliver P. Proctor, 98, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.