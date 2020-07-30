Janet Miller
Janet Louise Miller, 79, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Private family services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Wilson
Robert “Bob” Allen Wilson, 73, of Delaware, died Sunday. Family will receive guests from 5 — 7 p.m., Aug. 2, at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 3, at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.
Jimmy Hicks
Jimmy Edgar Hicks, 78, of Dewey, died Sunday. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home Crematory.
Jimmy Martin
Jimmy Lee Martin, 73, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Patricia Watters
Patricia A. “Patty” Watters, 81, died Monday.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at Stumpff Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, at Trinity Baptist Church. Private interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Billy LeFlore
Billy J. LeFlore, 82, died Monday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Oliver Proctor
Oliver P. Proctor, 98, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.