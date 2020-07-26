Sunday

Jul 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


July 23


• Jacob David Archambo, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Stephen Edwin Keller, 31, on charges of criminal arrest warrant


• Jared Asher Tate, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, possession of amphetamines, possession of controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia


• Kenneth Jacob Witte, 32, on charges of failure to appear


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


July 23


• Jeremiah Allen Brownfiled, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Jeffery Austin Goodman, 20, on charges of domestic abuse


• Heather Lynn Leaton, 37, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Robert Dean Martin Jr., 39, on charges of failure to appear and service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• Ashlea Lea McManigle, 31, on charges of obtaining merchandise under false pretense and service failure to appear warrant


• Michael Travis Peoples, 37, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


July 23


• Nicholaus Allen Dancer, 30, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol