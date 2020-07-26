Patsy Graham

Patsy Ruth Graham, 92, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Helen Phelps

Helen Michele Phelps, 62, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Charles Perry

Charles “Charlie” Mortimer Perry, 89, of Nowata, died Wednesday. Family will receive guests from 6 — 8 p.m., July 26, at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m., July 27, at Watova Full Gospel Christian Worship Center with interment to follow at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

Elmer Martin

Elmer Earl Martin, 81, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel on. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.