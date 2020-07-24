OKLAHOMA CITY — State education officials voted down mask mandates and closure requirements for public schools on Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 to recommend, but not require, a COVID-19 Alert System through Sept. 30. The color-coded system would have gradually enforced more restrictions on schools as the coronavirus became more prevalent in a county population.

Schools would have been ordered to close once their county reached 25 cases per 100,000 people.

However, most of the state board said local school districts should decide their own policies.

The same board voted on March 16 to close all public schools and have them finish the academic year with at-home learning.

Board member Jennifer Monies said the state’s understanding of the coronavirus is different than in March, when the board was focused on flattening the curve of hospitalizations in Oklahoma.

“Now, we know there is a difference in community spread in Oklahoma County versus a county that’s had one case,” Monies told The Oklahoman. “That’s to me the big difference is we have much more differentiated data now than we did in March, and so therefore we need a differentiated solution.”

State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who advocated for a mask mandate and other restrictions, said the vote was “disappointing.”

“For today, we have recommendations,” Hofmeister said while speaking with media after the meeting. “I think districts are grateful for that, but I don’t believe that the recommendations provide enough confidence for families and teachers that have been emailing and writing saying that they are seeking more of a uniform state answer to help slow the virus spread and reduce risk in every Oklahoma school.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education developed the alert system in conjunction with state health experts, Hofmeister said.

As confirmed cases of the virus increase, the system raises from Green Level to Yellow Level, Orange Level 1, Orange Level 2 and up to Red Level as the highest alert. It is based on a county’s population density with the number of positive cases per 100,000 people.

These are the same color codes the Oklahoma State Department of Health uses to describe COVID-19 severity, though it doesn’t separate Orange Level into two parts.

A mask mandate would have been required at Yellow Level, between 1.43 and 14.39 cases per 100,000. All students in grades 4-12 and all school employees would have had to wear masks while at school. Instead, the board decided to strongly recommend masks for schools at this level.

Hofmeister said she is fearful teachers might retire or refuse to return without a mask mandate in schools. Some districts hoped a state-level decision would add credibility to their own precautions, she said.

“Those who are aware of this, vetted this, read this, gave feedback actually were saying that this is helpful,” Hofmeister said. “So, there are, I’m afraid, going to be consequences for those communities that then don’t have this backing. … They were counting on the state to help protect their students.”

The Department of Education suggested closing schools and canceling extracurricular activities at Orange Level 2, when a county has between 25 and 50 cases per 100,000.

After an initial presentation, board member Brian Bobek quickly proposed changing the system to a set of recommendations instead of requirements. William Flanagan, Estela Hernandez and Monies voted in favor of Bobek’s motion.

“This isn’t about a mask conversation,” Hernandez said. “This is about are we going to allow our democracy to be at work. It really comes down to the heart of it’s about bottom-up, not top-down. The more I hear many of us talk on this call, we’re talking about top-down, and that’s not what Oklahoma and this nation is all about.”

Board members Carlisha Williams-Bradley and Kurt Bollenbach voted against the measure, along with Hofmeister.

Williams-Bradley said the board’s role is to give oversight to local districts. It regularly votes on academic standards, accreditation and other safety rules that schools must follow.

As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in Oklahoma, Williams-Bradley viewed the alert system as “bottom level of the floor” protocols.

“We are in the midst of something that is far worse than we ever predicted,” Williams-Bradley said. “I don’t even feel like this is enough.

“I, too, trust our superintendents and our local board leaders. I also know that they are not health experts who have ever navigated the waters of a pandemic that we’re in right now.”