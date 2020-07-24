The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,147 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and seven additional deaths.

The total number of cases in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began now stands at 29,116. The death toll is 484. Recovered patients number 23,277.

Washington County has had 516 cases reported and 39 deaths, with 450 patients recovered.

Of the seven additional deaths on Friday, two had been identified in the past 24 hours:

• One in Caddo County, male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Creek County, female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Three in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 50 -64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, female in the 65 or older age group.