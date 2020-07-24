William Garrett Jr.

William “Bill” Ellis Garrett Jr., 92, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Rodney Eldred

Rodney Ellis Eldred, 72, of Bartlesville, died April 5. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm., July 25, at Truth Tabernacle Church. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Charles Perry

Charles Mortimer Perry, 89, of Nowata, died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.