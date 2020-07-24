As a kid, Steve Sherrick remembers sneakily dipping his finger into the water as he rode the boat ride at Bartlesville Kiddie Park, hoping the ride operator wouldn’t notice.

The boats there today are the very same ones that float through the memory of his now 36-year-old daughter.

“I’ve got memories here. My kids have memories here, and my grandchildren will have memories here,” Sherrick said as he and two new members of the park’s board of directors took a stroll through the 73-year-old amusement park. “I have memories of my grandparents here, watching me ride the little Ferris Wheel.”

Like Sherrick, Bridgett Leonard Robertson and Frank Crow are self-described “Kiddie Park Kids.” All grew up riding the rockets, the boats and the train that encircles the park. As so many before and after him, Crow’s first job was at the park at the age of 13, and he volunteered for many years.

“I do know my way around this place,” he said.

Now Crow and Robertson are giving back to their community as board members to make sure the distinctively nostalgic place continues to delight many more generations. Although not a board member, Sherrick also donates his time keeping the park going.

“What we saw and felt as kids out here, we want our grandkids and other kids to experience,” Robertson said.

With entertainment in general sidelined early in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, the three old friends are promoting a “Back to the ’70s” night to raise money for park operations and expansion as well as to introduce others to the simple joys they experienced as kids at Bartlesville Kiddie Park.

“Today, with computers and screens everywhere, this is what our kids are missing,” Robertson said, with a sweeping gesture taking in the old-time rides and the feel of yesteryear that permeates the park.

The special evening will be 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. Sherrick, a longtime radio DJ, will set the vibe with three hours of family-friendly ’70s music. Like always, admission is free and rides are 50 cents apiece. Chili dogs, pop, candy, popcorn and cotton candy will be sold at the concession stand. Each ride will be cleaned and sanitized between riders.

Because the park is a nonprofit organization, Robertson said they are asking for donations to help with upkeep and to realize a dream of adding new rides and attractions. A nine-hole miniature golf course was built a year ago and patrons have enjoyed playing it, especially since it’s just a $1 a round.

“We are asking for donations. But even if you don’t donate, come anyway,” Robertson said. “You don’t even have to have kids. Just come have some fun and enjoy going back to the ’70s.”

The park may be reminiscent of “back in the day,” but everything from the grounds to the rides are nearly as pristine as the day they were new. With its storied history, the park is an important part of Bartlesville.

“It’s as much Bartlesville as the Price Tower,” Crow said, referring to the downtown skyscraper designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The park is beloved by native Bartians, but it also has regulars from around the world who come to bask in this little piece of Americana. Robertson said she recently spoke with a group of Honduran missionaries who come through Bartlesville to visit the Kiddie Park every two or three years.

“There are a lot of people like that who come here. I’ve met people from all over the world.” she said. “I really love to hear the stories.”

The bottom line is, the park has a place in their heart. And they want their beloved park to find a home in the hearts of others.

“There are so many places in this country that are tearing down traditions, we want to keep this tradition going,” Sherrick said. “It’s about family. Everyone needs this right now.”