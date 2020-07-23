Black Friday shopping during this first pandemic holiday season is going to be different anyway, but Walmart has added a new twist.

Walmart is taking the lead among big box retailers, saying on Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The traditional family gathering holiday became another day to shop about five years ago when retailers moved early morning Black Friday doorbusters into late Thursday afternoon. Most specialty stores remained closed, but most major national chains opened including department stores, discounters and some malls. There was a consumer backlash, but not enough to end the new hours.

The pandemic may reverse Thanksgiving in-store shopping as more retailers decide to give their hourly-paid, front-line workers the day off.

The suggestion to close Walmart stores this year came from Kevin Carlyle, a manager at the retailer’s Round Rock location. Carlyle wrote to headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to say that day off would be appreciated.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner made the announcement in a letter Tuesday to employees letting them know they will also receive another round of cash bonuses in August.

Eligible employees were employed on July 31 and the funds will be in Aug. 20 paychecks. Full-time hourly associates and drivers will receive a bonus of $300. Part-time hourly and temporary employees get a $150 bonus.

— Maria Halkias, The Dallas Morning News