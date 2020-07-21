Lighthouse Outreach Center of Bartlesville, a Christian-based homeless shelter, is filling up as summer temperatures spike.

Program Manager Scott Hammond said the women’s unit is full with just a few openings left for men.

“We do what we can,” he said.

“The heat is driving everybody in.”

The westside center, which stands at 85% to 90% capacity year round, will fill up depending on how bad the weather gets and “who is in town,” he said.

Guests to the Lighthouse don’t usually come in with heat-related problems but rather suffer from substance abuse withdrawal.

This year, COVID-19 has presented another hurdle, but the shelter has dealt with it. To ensure guests have no symptoms of the virus, their temperatures are taken and COVID-like symptoms are checked. Social distancing is enforced in the dorms, and men and women are encouraged to frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

“The homeless is the most vulnerable population,” Hammond said.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We haven’t seen one case from day one.”

Though Oklahoma temperatures can be brutal, both hot and cold, he said a certain population prefers to live outdoors.

“It’s a choice of their own lifestyle. Some refuse help. It’s pretty much constant, the people who live outside in the elements. But we are not like Tulsa,” Hammond said.

He said the police department occasionally conducts a sweep to check on the population.

The organization offers meals and a place to live but also information about the gospel and how to pick up and start a productive lifestyle.

“Our residents receive three meals a day, clothing, and a place to stay with separate living areas for men, women, and families, all in a safe, family atmosphere.” information on their website states.

“We expose them to the gospel and it’s their choice whether they choose to accept it,” Hammond said. “We provide the assistance to get them back on their feet and it’s up to them to do the necessary part to help themselves. Whether they choose to change is up to them.”

In addition to the Lighthouse, area churches and other agencies provide for people needing assistance.

For more information about the Lighthouse, to find out about volunteering, or to schedule a tour, call 918-336-9029, or visit bartlesvillelighthouse.org.