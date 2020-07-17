The upcoming school year will likely be marked by interruptions and occasional quarantines from COVID-19, but school officials are dedicated to getting students back in the classroom, according to Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley.

“We’re trying our best to have in-person school, but we’re going to have a lot of interruptions and quarantines. It’s very challenging,” he said during an early morning meeting Wednesday with parents at the high school’s Custer Stadium.

McCauley, district officials and principals sat 6 feet apart in chairs on the field while parents and guardians sat on the homeside bleachers. Two microphones were set up for questions from parents after McCauley and Granger Meador, executive director of technology and communications for the district, presented the plan.

According to the plan, which was released online Monday, parents have a choice whether to enroll their child in physical classes or virtual school. All adults will be required to wear face masks as well as students in sixth grade or higher.

Meador said requiring younger children to wear masks is a challenge and could have the opposite effect.

“We realize that with elementary kids, we have to work with them where they are,” he said.

Meador displayed the various face-covering options, including a Bruin neck gaiter that will be distributed to every student. It goes around the neck and is pulled up over the mouth and nose. The district also will offer some disposable surgical masks, which are more effective than cloth coverings because they are made from a special “blown fiber” material, he said.

The district also will offer face shields for those with uncontrolled asthma or other conditions that preclude them from wearing masks. The face mask policy will be handled just like the school dress code, he said.

“‘We have had people ask if a mask would be a danger to students as far as getting enough oxygen or breathing in carbon dioxide,’” Meador said. “The answer is no, it is not a danger to you.”

Adults will have their temperature taken every morning upon entering school and will be sent home if it is 100 degrees or higher. Parents will be expected to take their child’s temperature before school, but there will be temperature stations and isolation areas for children who may spike a fever during school.

Secondary school students will be required to sit 6 feet apart during meals, and distancing will be maximized as much as possible for elementary students, Meador said. Plexiglass guards will be installed in high-accessibility areas.

When a school site has a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, the building will be shut down for safety reasons. Staffers trained in contact tracing will work to trace the coronavirus spread among students within the site and the building will be deep cleaned.

School buses will run as scheduled, but with the windows open. The absenteeism policy will be relaxed to account for illness. For now, fall athletics are scheduled to move forward as usual.

McCauley said there are only three reasons the district would be shut down entirely — an order from the state, excessive absenteeism rates or if the state COVID alert system puts Washington County at high risk.

“It will be very challenging. Teachers will need to be able to switch from in-class to virtual school on a dime,” he said. “But we know kids need to be in school.”