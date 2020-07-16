The Washington County SPCA is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its mission of providing safe shelter, medical care and loving adoptive homes for animals throughout the county.

The donation will help WCSPCA in its goal to increase its live release rate to 90 percent by 2025.

“Petco has been one of our shelter’s most consistent supporters since their store opened,” said Tonya Pete, executive director of the WCSPCA. “Their continued partnership means more animal lives saved, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The shelter was incorporated in 1965 and began providing care for animals impounded by the City of Bartlesville in 1974.

Many animals come into the shelter with serious health conditions. About 87% of the animals that come into the shelter have not been spayed or neutered. Only 8.5% of those in WCSPCA custody are ever reclaimed by their owners.

The grant will help cover the costs associated with keeping the animals healthy and happy, including caregiving, medical and supply expenses.

The WCSPCA is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and medical care for stray, abandoned or surrendered animals. It actively promotes suitable animal adoptions and transports and collaborates with other animal assistance groups.

In partnership with animal welfare organizations and Petco stores throughout the country, the Petco Foundation invests in medical care, adoption, pet cancer research and other lifesaving initiatives to help animals live happier and healthier lives.

Earlier this year, the WCSPCA was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. The goal of the funds was to help cover higher costs due to price increases in essential cleaning supplies, antibiotics and masks.