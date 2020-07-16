As Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, more Oklahomans are calling on Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue a statewide mask order.

A growing number of states, including some led by Republican governors, are adopting uniform face mask policies in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President George Monks said a statewide mask mandate would save lives and give some reprieve to doctors and nurses who are caring for a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

“It is now time for the governor to issue a state mask mandate,” he said. “We’re trending in the wrong direction on every statistic.”

A growing body of research shows face coverings worn in public places are effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

A recent letter from six of the state’s largest health organizations, including the State Medical Association, sent to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum noted, “face mask use could result in a large reduction in the risk of infection,” according to 172 studies reviewed by a prominent medical journal.

“Very simply, short of another lockdown or a vaccine becoming available, the wearing of masks represents our best hope of minimizing the deadly impacts of the virus,” the Oklahoma Nurses, Dental and Osteopathic associations and the Oklahoma County and Tulsa County medical societies wrote.

The letter was sent to Bynum in advance of Wednesday’s Tulsa City Council discussion on whether to impose a citywide mask order. Tulsa city councilors voted 7-2 on Wednesday night to approve a face covering ordinance.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Stitt, a Republican, said his feelings on a widespread mask order haven’t changed.

“(I’m) not thinking about a mask mandate at all,” he told reporters on a conference call. Stitt has been a late adopter of wearing a face mask, and only recently has taken to occasionally wearing a mask in public.

Different communities have different needs, and that is not solved with a one-size-fits all mandate, he said. Stitt reiterated he’s not opposed to municipalities or businesses imposing their own mask requirements. He also recommended Oklahomans wear a mask if it makes them feel safer.

The Oklahoma City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to consider such an ordinance. Norman and Stillwater already have implemented citywide mask policies.

“I’m just hesitant to mandate something that I think is problematic to enforce,” Stitt said.

More than 20 states have implemented a mask requirement, many with some sort of enforcement mechanism of either a fine or possible jail time for those who do not comply.

Stitt previously has dismissed talk of a mask mandate by saying he’s a firm believer in individual liberties.

A mask mandate does not violate anyone’s civil liberties or constitutional rights because public health laws have held that preventing the spread of diseases is of the utmost importance, Dr. Dale Bratzler, enterprise chief quality officer for OU Medicine, said last week.

“I actually strongly agree that we should mandate masks at this point because we’re seeing such unmitigated spread of the virus in our population in Oklahoma right now,” Bratzler said.

Oklahoma Democrats are supportive of a widespread mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, called on Stitt to implement a statewide mask order.

Lowe tested positive for COVID-19 in March after experiencing a fever, chills, body aches and general exhaustion.

“Matters of public health should never be partisan,” he said in a statement. “I urge Governor Stitt to follow in the steps of fellow governors and put the health and safety of Oklahomans first and mandate that masks be worn in public spaces and private businesses.”

The Democratic governor of Kansas and Republican governor of Texas have both implemented statewide mask orders. On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, announced implementation of a mask ordinance as cases surge.